Зміни поширеності ожиріння в дітей та підлітків у віці від 2 до 19 років у Сполучених Штатах Америки

Age Group

1976–1980

1988–1994

2003–2004

2007–2008

2011-2012

2015–2016

2017–2020

2–5 years

5%

7.2%

13.9%

10.1%

8.4%

13.9%

12.7%

6–11 years

6.5%

11.3%

18.8%

19.6%

17.7%

18.4%

20.7%

12–19 years

5%

10.5%

17.4%

18.1%

20.5%

20.6%

22.2%

Data from Fryar CD, Carroll MD, Afful J: Prevalence of overweight, obesity, and severe obesity among children and adolescents aged 2–19 years: United States, 1963–1965 through 2017–2018. NCHS Health E-Stats, 2020, and from Stierman B, Afful J, Carroll MD, et al. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-March 2020 Prepandemic Data Files-Development of Files and Prevalence Estimates for Selected Health Outcomes. Natl Health Stat Report. 2021;(158):10.15620/cdc:106273. doi:10.15620/cdc:106273.

