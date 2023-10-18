Зміни поширеності ожиріння в дітей та підлітків у віці від 2 до 19 років у Сполучених Штатах Америки
Age Group
1976–1980
1988–1994
2003–2004
2007–2008
2011-2012
2015–2016
2017–2020
2–5 years
5%
7.2%
13.9%
10.1%
8.4%
13.9%
12.7%
6–11 years
6.5%
11.3%
18.8%
19.6%
17.7%
18.4%
20.7%
12–19 years
5%
10.5%
17.4%
18.1%
20.5%
20.6%
22.2%
Data from Fryar CD, Carroll MD, Afful J: Prevalence of overweight, obesity, and severe obesity among children and adolescents aged 2–19 years: United States, 1963–1965 through 2017–2018. NCHS Health E-Stats, 2020, and from Stierman B, Afful J, Carroll MD, et al. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-March 2020 Prepandemic Data Files-Development of Files and Prevalence Estimates for Selected Health Outcomes. Natl Health Stat Report. 2021;(158):10.15620/cdc:106273. doi:10.15620/cdc:106273.