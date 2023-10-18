Дефіцити клітинного імунітету
Disorder
Inheritance
Gene Affected
Clinical Findings
Autosomal dominant or recessive
STAT1 (dominant)
AIRE (recessive)
Persistent or recurrent candidal infections, onychomycosis, autosomal recessive autoimmune polyendocrinopathy–candidosis-ectodermal dystrophy (with hypoparathyroidism and adrenal insufficiency)
Autosomal dominant
Genes at chromosomal region 22q11.2
Genes at chromosome 10p13
Characteristic facial appearance with low-set ears, a congenital heart disorder (eg, aortic arch abnormalities), thymic hypoplasia or aplasia, hypoparathyroidism with hypocalcemic tetany, recurrent infections, developmental delay
X-linked
SH2D1A (type 1)
XIAP (type 2)
Asymptomatic until onset of Epstein-Barr virus infection, then fulminant or fatal infectious mononucleosis with liver failure, B-cell lymphomas, splenomegaly, aplastic anemia
Autosomal recessive
ZAP-70
Common and opportunistic infections
No CD8 cells
AIRE = autoimmune regulator; CD = clusters of differentiation; SH2D1A = SH2 domain containing 1A; STAT = signal transducer and activator of transcription; XIAP = X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis.