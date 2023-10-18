skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Дефіцити клітинного імунітету

Disorder

Inheritance

Gene Affected

Clinical Findings

Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

Autosomal dominant or recessive

STAT1 (dominant)

AIRE (recessive)

Persistent or recurrent candidal infections, onychomycosis, autosomal recessive autoimmune polyendocrinopathy–candidosis-ectodermal dystrophy (with hypoparathyroidism and adrenal insufficiency)

DiGeorge syndrome

Autosomal dominant

Genes at chromosomal region 22q11.2

Genes at chromosome 10p13

Characteristic facial appearance with low-set ears, a congenital heart disorder (eg, aortic arch abnormalities), thymic hypoplasia or aplasia, hypoparathyroidism with hypocalcemic tetany, recurrent infections, developmental delay

X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome

X-linked

SH2D1A (type 1)

XIAP (type 2)

Asymptomatic until onset of Epstein-Barr virus infection, then fulminant or fatal infectious mononucleosis with liver failure, B-cell lymphomas, splenomegaly, aplastic anemia

Zeta-associated protein 70 (ZAP-70) deficiency

Autosomal recessive

ZAP-70

Common and opportunistic infections

No CD8 cells

AIRE = autoimmune regulator; CD = clusters of differentiation; SH2D1A = SH2 domain containing 1A; STAT = signal transducer and activator of transcription; XIAP = X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis.

Серед цих тем