Причини зміни кольору сечі
Color
Cause
Red, orange, or brown
Bilirubin
Hemoglobinuria
Drugs (eg, cascara, diphenylhydantoin, levodopa, methyldopa, phenacetin, phenazopyridine, phenindione, phenolphthalein, phenothiazines, rifampin, senna)
Foods (eg, beets)
Free myoglobin
Porphyrins
RBCs
Cloudy white
Infection (pyuria)
Lymph (chyluria) due to filariasis or to obstructed retroperitoneal lymphatics
Precipitated phosphate crystals
Green
Drugs (eg, amitriptyline, methylene blue, propofol)
Pseudomonas infection
Purple (rare)
Gram-negative bacteria in urinary catheters*
Dark brown or black
Melanoma†
* Rarely, urine in collection bags of catheterized, bedbound patients turns purple (purple urine bag syndrome) when urinary gram-negative bacteria metabolize a tryptophan metabolite (indican) in alkaline urine into indigo; this reaction is clinically insignificant.
† Caused by oxidation of excessive homogentisic acid or melanogen when urine is exposed to air for several hours.