Причини недотримання
Source
Cause
Patient
Apathy
Concern about taking drugs (eg, adverse effects, addiction)
Denial of the disorder or its significance
Financial concerns
Forgetfulness
Misunderstanding of prescribing instructions
No faith in the drug’s efficacy
Physical difficulties (eg, with swallowing tablets or capsules, opening bottles, or obtaining prescriptions)
Reduction, fluctuation, or disappearance of symptoms
Drug
Adverse effects (real or imagined)
Complex regimen (eg, frequent dosing, many drugs)
Inconvenient or restrictive precautions (eg, no alcohol or cheese)
Similar appearance of drugs
Unpleasant taste or smell