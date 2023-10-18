skip to main content
Причини недотримання

Source

Cause

Patient

Apathy

Concern about taking drugs (eg, adverse effects, addiction)

Denial of the disorder or its significance

Financial concerns

Forgetfulness

Misunderstanding of prescribing instructions

No faith in the drug’s efficacy

Physical difficulties (eg, with swallowing tablets or capsules, opening bottles, or obtaining prescriptions)

Reduction, fluctuation, or disappearance of symptoms

Drug

Adverse effects (real or imagined)

Complex regimen (eg, frequent dosing, many drugs)

Inconvenient or restrictive precautions (eg, no alcohol or cheese)

Similar appearance of drugs

Unpleasant taste or smell

