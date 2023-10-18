skip to main content
Причини гіпомагніємії

Cause

Comment

Alcohol use disorder

Due to inadequate intake and excessive renal excretion

Gastrointestinal losses

Chronic diarrhea

Steatorrhea

Small-bowel bypass

Chronic proton pump inhibitor use

Pregnancy-related

Pregnancy (especially 3rd trimester; excessive renal excretion, other factors; usually physiologic)

Lactation (increased magnesium requirements)

Primary renal losses

Rare disorders that cause inappropriately high magnesium excretion (eg, Gitelman syndrome)

Secondary renal losses

Loop and thiazide diuretics

Hypercalcemia

After removal of parathyroid tumor

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Hypersecretion of aldosterone, thyroid hormones, or vasopressin

Nephrotoxins (eg, amphotericin B, cisplatin, cyclosporine, aminoglycosides)

