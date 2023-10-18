skip to main content
Причини гіпогонадизму*

Type

Congenital Causes

Acquired Causes

Primary (testicular)

Klinefelter syndrome

Anorchia (bilateral)

Cryptorchidism

Myotonic dystrophy

Enzymatic defects in testosterone synthesis

Leydig cell aplasia

Noonan syndrome

Chemotherapy or radiation therapy

Testicular infection (eg, mumps, echovirus, flavivirus)

High doses of antiandrogen medications (eg, cimetidine, spironolactone, ketoconazole, flutamide, cyproterone)

Secondary (hypothalamic-pituitary)

Idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism

Kallmann syndrome (idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with anosmia)

Prader-Willi syndrome

Dandy-Walker malformation

Isolated luteinizing hormone deficiency

Any acute systemic illness

Hypopituitarism (tumor, infarction, infiltrative disease, infection, trauma, irradiation or pituitary surgery)

Hyperprolactinemia

Iron overload (hemochromatosis)

Certain medications and drugs (eg, estrogens, psychoactive drugs, metoclopramide, opioids, leuprolide, goserelin, triptorelin, newer androgen biosynthesis inhibitors for prostate cancer)

Cushing syndrome

Cirrhosis

Morbid obesity

Idiopathic

Mixed

Aging

Alcohol use disorder

Systemic disease (eg, uremia, liver failure, AIDS, sickle cell disease)

Drugs (ethanol, corticosteroids)

* In approximate order of frequency.

