Причини гіпогонадизму*
Type
Congenital Causes
Acquired Causes
Primary (testicular)
Anorchia (bilateral)
Enzymatic defects in testosterone synthesis
Noonan syndrome
Chemotherapy or radiation therapy
Testicular infection (eg, mumps, echovirus, flavivirus)
High doses of antiandrogen medications (eg, cimetidine, spironolactone, ketoconazole, flutamide, cyproterone)
Secondary (hypothalamic-pituitary)
Idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism
Kallmann syndrome (idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with anosmia)
Dandy-Walker malformation
Isolated luteinizing hormone deficiency
Any acute systemic illness
Hypopituitarism (tumor, infarction, infiltrative disease, infection, trauma, irradiation or pituitary surgery)
Iron overload (hemochromatosis)
Certain medications and drugs (eg, estrogens, psychoactive drugs, metoclopramide, opioids, leuprolide, goserelin, triptorelin, newer androgen biosynthesis inhibitors for prostate cancer)
Idiopathic
Mixed
—
Aging
Systemic disease (eg, uremia, liver failure, AIDS, sickle cell disease)
Drugs (ethanol, corticosteroids)
* In approximate order of frequency.