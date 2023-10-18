skip to main content
Причини гранульом печінки

Cause

Examples

Medications

Allopurinol, phenylbutazone, quinidine, sulfonamides

Infections, bacterial

Actinomycosis, brucellosis, cat-scratch fever, syphilis, tuberculosis*, other mycobacterial infections, tularemia, Q fever

Infections, fungal

Blastomycosis, cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis

Infections, parasitic

Schistosomiasis*, toxoplasmosis, visceral larva migrans

Infections, viral

Hepatitis C, cytomegalovirus infection

Liver disorders

Primary biliary cholangitis

Systemic disorders

Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, polymyalgia rheumatica, other connective tissue disorders, sarcoidosis*

* Most common causes.

