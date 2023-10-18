Причини гранульом печінки
Cause
Examples
Medications
Allopurinol, phenylbutazone, quinidine, sulfonamides
Infections, bacterial
Actinomycosis, brucellosis, cat-scratch fever, syphilis, tuberculosis*, other mycobacterial infections, tularemia, Q fever
Infections, fungal
Blastomycosis, cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis
Infections, parasitic
Schistosomiasis*, toxoplasmosis, visceral larva migrans
Infections, viral
Liver disorders
Systemic disorders
Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, polymyalgia rheumatica, other connective tissue disorders, sarcoidosis*
* Most common causes.