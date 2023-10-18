Причини хронічного канальцево-інтерстиціального нефриту
Cause
Examples
Balkan nephropathy
—
Cystic diseases
Acquired cystic disease
Medications
Analgesics*
Antineoplastics (cisplatin and nitrosourea)
Chinese herbs (due to aristolochic acid†)
Immunosuppressants (cyclosporine* and tacrolimus)
Lithium*
Granulomatous
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Hematologic
Hereditary nephropathy associated with hyperuricemia and gout
—
Idiopathic
—
Immunologic
Renal transplant rejection
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
IgG4-related tubulointerstitial nephritis‡
Infection
Renal parenchymal:
Systemic
Mechanical
Mesoamerican nephropathy§
––
Metabolic
Chronic hypokalemia
Cystinosis
Hypercalcemia, hypercalciuria
Hyperoxaluria
Hyperuricemia*, hyperuricosuria
Radiation nephritis
—
Toxins
Aristolochic acid†
Heavy metals (eg, arsenic, bismuth, cadmium, chromium, copper, gold, iron, lead, mercury, uranium)
Vascular
Atheroembolism
Hypertension
Renal vein thrombosis
* Common causes.
† Contained in some medicinal herbs used in traditional Chinese medicine.
‡ Yamaguchi Y, Kanetsuna Y, Honda K, et al: Characteristic tubulointerstitial nephritis in IgG4-related disease. Hum Pathol 43(4):536-549, 2012. doi: 10.1016/j.humpath.2011.06.002
§ Correa-Rotter R, Wesseling C, Johnson RJ: CKD of unknown origin in Central America: The case for Mesoamerican nephropathy. Am J Kidney Dis 63(3):506-520, 2014. doi: 10.1053/j.ajkd.2013.10.062