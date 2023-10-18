skip to main content
Рівняння для розрахунку серцевого викиду

Fick technique

equation

Numerator is oxygen consumption (O2 absorbed by lungs in mL/minute).

Indicator-dilution technique

equation

Denominator is the sum of contrast agent concentrations (C) at each time interval (t).

Thermodilution technique

equation

TB – TI is the difference between body and injectate temperatures; injectate is usually dextrose or saline. Denominator is the sum of changes in temperature at each time interval (t).

SaO2 = arterial oxygen saturation (%); SvO2 = mixed venous oxygen saturation (%), measured in the pulmonary artery.

