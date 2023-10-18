Короткі методи лікування алкоголізму
Intervention Level
Criteria for Use
Brief Intervention Technique
1
If screening results determine that intervention is necessary but time is limited
Simply stating concern that the patient’s drinking exceeds recommended limits and could lead to alcohol-related problems; recommending that the patient minimize or stop drinking
2
If referral to a specialist is not necessary; if abstinence is not necessarily the goal
Project Limited, structured physician/nurse intervention: 2 brief face-to-face sessions scheduled 1 month apart, with a follow-up telephone call 2 weeks after each session
3
If the patient has symptoms of alcohol abuse or dependence; if abstinence is the primary goal
Motivational enhancement; referral to a specialist