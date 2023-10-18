Допоміжні пристрої
Problem
Device
Difficulty with bathing due to impaired balance and/or leg weakness
Grab bars on the side and back of the bathtub or toilet; bathtub benches; shower chairs
Difficulty standing up
Raised toilet seats and chair leg extenders (which make the chair's seat higher)
Weak grip
Eating utensils, shoehorns, and other tools with large, built-up handles
Tremors
Weighted eating utensils, cups with lids, and swivel spoons
Coordination problems
Plates with rims and rubber grips (to prevent slipping)
Difficulty reaching or limited movement
Grabbers that can pick items off the floor or from a shelf
Hand problems
Tools with spring-loaded or electronic controls
Limited movement or coordination
Devices that turn electrical appliances (eg, lamps, radios, fans) on or off at the sound of the voice or through use of a smart home device or cell phone app
Paralysis of arms or legs or other disorders that greatly limit function
Computer-assisted devices
Impaired vision
Larger buttons or voice-control functionality on telephones and large-print or audio books
Hearing loss
Telephones and doorbells that display a flashing light when they ring; smart phones with real-time speech-to-text transcription
Difficulty remembering
Automatic dialing on a telephone, devices that remind people when to take a medication, pocket devices and smart device apps that record and play back messages (reminders, instructions, lists) at the appropriate time, and wearable safety devices to track location