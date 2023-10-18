skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Допоміжні пристрої

Problem

Device

Difficulty with bathing due to impaired balance and/or leg weakness

Grab bars on the side and back of the bathtub or toilet; bathtub benches; shower chairs

Difficulty standing up

Raised toilet seats and chair leg extenders (which make the chair's seat higher)

Weak grip

Eating utensils, shoehorns, and other tools with large, built-up handles

Tremors

Weighted eating utensils, cups with lids, and swivel spoons

Coordination problems

Plates with rims and rubber grips (to prevent slipping)

Difficulty reaching or limited movement

Grabbers that can pick items off the floor or from a shelf

Hand problems

Tools with spring-loaded or electronic controls

Limited movement or coordination

Devices that turn electrical appliances (eg, lamps, radios, fans) on or off at the sound of the voice or through use of a smart home device or cell phone app

Paralysis of arms or legs or other disorders that greatly limit function

Computer-assisted devices

Impaired vision

Larger buttons or voice-control functionality on telephones and large-print or audio books

Hearing loss

Telephones and doorbells that display a flashing light when they ring; smart phones with real-time speech-​to-text transcription

Difficulty remembering

Automatic dialing on a telephone, devices that remind people when to take a medication, pocket devices and smart device apps that record and play back messages (reminders, instructions, lists) at the appropriate time, and wearable safety devices to track location

Серед цих тем