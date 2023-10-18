skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідник
Антибіотики при середньому отиті

Antibiotic

Comments

Initial treatment

Amoxicillin

Preferred unless the child has one of the following:

  • Received amoxicillin in the past 30 days

  • Purulent conjunctivitis

  • Recurrent acute otitis media unresponsive to amoxicillin

High-dose regimen for possible resistant organisms

Penicillin-allergic†

Cefdinir

Cefuroxime

Cefpodoxime

Ceftriaxone

Given IV or IM

Considered particularly for children who have severe vomiting or will not swallow antibiotic liquids

Resistant cases‡

Amoxicillin/clavulanate

Preferred; dose based on amoxicillin component

Caution required to make sure not to exceed the maximum daily dose of clavulanate

Ceftriaxone

Given IV or IM

Can use even if oral cephalosporin is ineffective

Considered if adherence is likely to be poor

Clindamycin

2nd-line alternative, consider using with a cephalosporin

* Treatment duration is typically 10 days for children < 2 years and 7 days for older children unless otherwise specified. Antibiotics are given orally unless otherwise specified.

† Cross reactivity of 2nd- and 3rd-generation cephalosporins with penicillin is very low.

‡ Cases are treated as resistant when patients have not improved after 48 to 72 hours of treatment, have had a previous resistant infection, have used amoxicillin in the previous 30 days, or have concurrent purulent conjunctivitis.

Data from Lieberthal AS, Carroll AE, Chonmaitree T, et al: The diagnosis and management of acute otitis media. Pediatrics e964–99, 2013.

