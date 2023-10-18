* Treatment duration is typically 10 days for children < 2 years and 7 days for older children unless otherwise specified. Antibiotics are given orally unless otherwise specified.

† Cross reactivity of 2nd- and 3rd-generation cephalosporins with penicillin is very low.

‡ Cases are treated as resistant when patients have not improved after 48 to 72 hours of treatment, have had a previous resistant infection, have used amoxicillin in the previous 30 days, or have concurrent purulent conjunctivitis.