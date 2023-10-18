Антибіотики при середньому отиті
Antibiotic
Comments
Initial treatment
Amoxicillin
Preferred unless the child has one of the following:
High-dose regimen for possible resistant organisms
Penicillin-allergic†
Cefdinir
—
Cefuroxime
Cefpodoxime
—
Ceftriaxone
Given IV or IM
Considered particularly for children who have severe vomiting or will not swallow antibiotic liquids
Resistant cases‡
Amoxicillin/clavulanate
Preferred; dose based on amoxicillin component
Caution required to make sure not to exceed the maximum daily dose of clavulanate
Ceftriaxone
Given IV or IM
Can use even if oral cephalosporin is ineffective
Considered if adherence is likely to be poor
Clindamycin
2nd-line alternative, consider using with a cephalosporin
* Treatment duration is typically 10 days for children < 2 years and 7 days for older children unless otherwise specified. Antibiotics are given orally unless otherwise specified.
† Cross reactivity of 2nd- and 3rd-generation cephalosporins with penicillin is very low.
‡ Cases are treated as resistant when patients have not improved after 48 to 72 hours of treatment, have had a previous resistant infection, have used amoxicillin in the previous 30 days, or have concurrent purulent conjunctivitis.
Data from Lieberthal AS, Carroll AE, Chonmaitree T, et al: The diagnosis and management of acute otitis media. Pediatrics e964–99, 2013.