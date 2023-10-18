Шкала аномальних мимовільних рухів
Before or after completing the scoring, clinicians should do the following:
Rate each of the following items on a 0 to 4 scale for the greatest severity observed:
Movements that occur only on activation are given 1 point less than those that occur spontaneously.
Category
Item
Range of Possible Scores
Facial and oral movements
Muscles of facial expression
0 1 2 3 4
Lips and perioral area
0 1 2 3 4
Jaw
0 1 2 3 4
Tongue
0 1 2 3 4
Extremity movements
Arms
0 1 2 3 4
Legs
0 1 2 3 4
Trunk movements
Neck, shoulders, and hips
0 1 2 3 4
Global judgment
Severity of abnormal movements
0 1 2 3 4
Incapacitation due to abnormal movements
0 1 2 3 4
Patient’s awareness of abnormal movements (0 = unaware; 4 = severe distress)
0 1 2 3 4
Adapted from Guy W: ECDEU [Early Clinical Drug Evaluation Unit] Assessment Manual for Psychopharmacology. Rockville (MD), National Institute of Health, Psychopharmacology Research Branch, 1976. Copyright 1976 by US Department of Health, Education and Welfare.