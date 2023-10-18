skip to main content
Деякі інфекційні причини та особливості болю в горлі

Cause

Common Features*

Diagnostic Approach†

Viral tonsillopharyngitis

Usually rhinorrhea and/or cough

Pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema, sometimes with exudate

Sometimes one or two enlarged cervical lymph nodes

Sometimes no fever and/or only mild or moderate throat pain

Clinical examination alone

Strep throat

Often severe throat pain and fever

Rarely rhinorrhea or cough

Marked pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema with exudate

Usually tender cervical lymphadenopathy

Sometimes a rapid antigen detection test (RADT)

Sometimes throat culture

Infectious mononucleosis

Often high fever and constant fatigue without other upper respiratory infection symptoms

Usually in adolescents or young adults

Marked pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema with exudate

Bilateral cervical lymphadenopathy and sometimes splenomegaly

Heterophile antibody test

Sometimes measurement of Epstein-Barr–specific antibodies

Abscess (eg, parapharyngeal)‡

Severe throat pain, trismus, odynophagia, and sometimes drooling

Characteristic "hot potato" voice

Pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema

Peritonsillar swelling with uvular deviation

Needle aspiration and culture

Sometimes CT with contrast or another imaging test

Epiglottitis

Sudden severe throat pain and odynophagia

Usually occurs in children age 2 to 6

Often drooling, tachypnea, stridor

Sometimes tripod position (sitting upright and leaning forward with neck tilted back and jaw thrust forward)

Absence of pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema, exudates, and swelling

Flexible fiberoptic laryngoscopy done in the operating room

Sometimes lateral neck x-rays

* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.

‡ These causes are rare.

CT = computed tomography.

