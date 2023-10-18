Деякі інфекційні причини та особливості болю в горлі
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Viral tonsillopharyngitis
Usually rhinorrhea and/or cough
Pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema, sometimes with exudate
Sometimes one or two enlarged cervical lymph nodes
Sometimes no fever and/or only mild or moderate throat pain
Clinical examination alone
Strep throat
Often severe throat pain and fever
Rarely rhinorrhea or cough
Marked pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema with exudate
Usually tender cervical lymphadenopathy
Sometimes a rapid antigen detection test (RADT)
Sometimes throat culture
Often high fever and constant fatigue without other upper respiratory infection symptoms
Usually in adolescents or young adults
Marked pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema with exudate
Bilateral cervical lymphadenopathy and sometimes splenomegaly
Heterophile antibody test
Sometimes measurement of Epstein-Barr–specific antibodies
Abscess (eg, parapharyngeal)‡
Severe throat pain, trismus, odynophagia, and sometimes drooling
Characteristic "hot potato" voice
Pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema
Peritonsillar swelling with uvular deviation
Needle aspiration and culture
Sometimes CT with contrast or another imaging test
Sudden severe throat pain and odynophagia
Usually occurs in children age 2 to 6
Often drooling, tachypnea, stridor
Sometimes tripod position (sitting upright and leaning forward with neck tilted back and jaw thrust forward)
Absence of pharyngeal and tonsillar erythema, exudates, and swelling
Flexible fiberoptic laryngoscopy done in the operating room
Sometimes lateral neck x-rays
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.
‡ These causes are rare.
CT = computed tomography.