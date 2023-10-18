Yaws—Primary
Primary yaws manifests as a large papule or papillomata at the site of inoculation. Papules are highly infectious (top). This image shows the buttocks of a girl with primary yaws. Primary yaws lesions may also develop a crusted surface (bottom).
Top image courtesy of Dr. Peter Perine via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bottom image courtesy of K McLennon, Tulane University Medical School, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.