Wuchereria bancrofti Life Cycle

  • 1. When feeding from a human host, an infected mosquito transmits third-stage (L3) filarial larvae onto the skin of the host. The larvae then penetrate via the bite wound.

  • 2. Infective larvae migrate to the lymphatics, where they develop into threadlike adult worms.

  • 3. Gravid adult females produce sheathed microfilariae that circulate in lymph and blood.

  • 4. A mosquito ingests the microfilariae when feeding from the infected host.

  • 5. After ingestion, the microfilariae lose their sheaths. Some of them work their way through portions of the mosquito’s midgut and migrate to its thoracic muscles.

  • 6 and 7. In the thoracic muscles, the microfilariae develop into first-stage (L1) larvae and subsequently into third-stage (L3) infective larvae.

  • 8. Third-stage infective larvae migrate to the mosquito’s proboscis. The life cycle is complete when the mosquito feeds on a host.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.