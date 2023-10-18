Типи аспергільозної інфекції
This illustration depicts 4 main types of aspergillosis infection. These infections are associated with inhalation of Aspergillus species spores, particularly Aspergillus fumigatus:
Aspergillus sinusitis: May be invasive in immunocompromised patients
Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis: Causes bronchial inflammation and obstruction in patients with asthma or cystic fibrosis
Aspergilloma: A cavitary lung fungal ball, often a sequela of a previous condition such as tuberculosis
Invasive aspergillosis: Can spread to other organs in immunocompromised patients
