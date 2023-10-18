Епіфізеоліз головки стегнової кістки (ЕГСК)
Klein lines are drawn on the superior border of the femoral neck in this patient with slipped capital femoral epiphysis (SCFE) of the right hip. Note that the femoral head is below the Klein line on the affected right side, whereas a significant portion of the femoral head is above the Klein line on the unaffected left side.
