The glomerulus contains a network of capillaries lined by endothelial cells (not shown) and surrounded by the glomerular basement membrane and the foot processes of podocytes. Together, the fenestrated capillary endothelium, the glomerular basement membrane, and the podocytes filter blood from the glomerular capillaries into Bowman’s space. The filtrate then collects in the proximal convoluted tubule. The juxtaglomerular apparatus, consisting of the macula densa and distal convoluted tubule, regulates blood flow to the glomerulus via the afferent arteriole.