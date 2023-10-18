Мієломна нирка
Myeloma kidney refers to tubulointerstitial disease caused by light chain deposition and obstructive cast formation in renal tubules. Biopsy specimen demonstrates tubular casts with surrounding syncytial giant cell reaction, chronic tubulointerstitial nephritis with lymphocytic infiltrate, and fibrosis (periodic acid-Schiff stain, original magnification ×400).
Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org).