Грибоподібний мікоз (грудна клітка)
Mycosis fungoides (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma) can be difficult to distinguish from nonmalignant chronic dermatoses. Accurate diagnosis can be made only by a detailed clinical history (no progression of nonmalignant lesions over time) and biopsy with microscopic evaluation.
(Courtesy of Libby Edwards, MD, Charlotte, NC.) By permission of the publisher. From Banks P, et al. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004. Available at www.images.md.