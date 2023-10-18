The purpose of the Matles test is to have the examiner look for natural plantar flexion in the foot with an intact Achilles and for the absence of plantar flexion (indicating a positive Matles test) in the injured ankle. In the Matles test, the patient lies prone with the knees flexed, and the examiner assesses how the foot lies. In this image, the foot in front shows absence of plantar flexion (ie, the foot falls completely flat (to the neutral position with 0° plantar flexion). This result is a positive Matles test. The foot in the background shows 20 to 30° plantar flexion, indicating that the Achilles tendon is not ruptured (ie, the Achilles tendon is intact).