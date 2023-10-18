skip to main content
<i >Leishmania</i> Life Cycle

  • 1. Leishmaniasis is transmitted by the bite of infected female phlebotomine sand flies. During a blood meal, the sand flies inject metacyclic promastigotes (the infective stage) from their proboscis.

  • 2. Promastigotes are phagocytized by macrophages and other mononuclear phagocytic cells.

  • 3. In these cells, promastigotes transform into amastigotes (the tissue stage).

  • 4. Amastigotes multiply by simple division and infect other mononuclear phagocytic cells.

  • 5–6. During a blood meal on an infected host, sand flies become infected by ingesting macrophages infected with amastigotes.

  • 7. In the midgut of the sand flies, amastigotes transform into promastigotes.

  • 8. There, they multiply, develop, and migrate to the proboscis.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.

