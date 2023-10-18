This image shows a colored scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a kidney glomerulus (podocytes and capillaries of the renal corpuscle). The glomerulus consists of a tightly coiled network of capillaries surrounded by podocytes. There about 1 million glomeruli in each kidney. Podocytes have narrow cell extensions (processes) that in turn give rise to secondary extensions called pedicels. The podocytes completely surround the capillary system. As blood passes through each glomerulus, water and metabolic wastes are filtered through the capillary walls by the surrounding podocytes. Approximately 100 liters of blood are filtered every hour. The water and waste pass into the lumen of the Bowman capsule. From the capsule the water and waste drain into the surrounding tubules where reabsorption occurs. Magnification is ×1500 when shortest axis printed at 25 mm.