Як кістозний фіброз впливає на організм
Section A of the illustration shows the organs that may be affected by cystic fibrosis.
Section B shows a normal airway with a thin layer of mucus lining the airway epithelial wall.
Section C shows an airway with cystic fibrosis. The widened airway is blocked by thick, viscid mucus that contains sanguineous or purulent material, often including infectious organisms such as bacteria.
Source: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.