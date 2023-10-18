skip to main content
Як кістозний фіброз впливає на організм

Section A of the illustration shows the organs that may be affected by cystic fibrosis.

Section B shows a normal airway with a thin layer of mucus lining the airway epithelial wall.

Section C shows an airway with cystic fibrosis. The widened airway is blocked by thick, viscid mucus that contains sanguineous or purulent material, often including infectious organisms such as bacteria.

Source: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

