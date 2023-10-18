These images show CT angiography aspects of acute lower gastrointestinal bleeding originating from a right colonic diverticula. The top left image shows an unenhanced view. The top right image shows the arterial phase with extravasated contrast medium inside the diverticulum (arrow). The bottom left image shows the portal phase with an increase in the blush within the colonic lumen (arrows). The bottom right image shows the corresponding coronal maximum intensity projection (MIP) view (arrow).