Коронарний атеросклероз (діагностичні дослідження)

A (left): Coronary CT angiogram shows extensive mixed plaques, both calcified (green arrow) and predominantly noncalcified (yellow arrows)..

B (center): Invasive coronary angiogram confirms moderate left anterior descending luminal narrowing (arrow), which is hemodynamically significant by fractional flow reserve (FFR) assessment (< 0.80) (C, top right).

D (bottom right): Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS)–guided revascularization. The extent of luminal narrowing is visible in cross-section..

Images courtesy of Attila Feher, MD, PhD.

