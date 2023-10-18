Коронарний атеросклероз (діагностичні дослідження)
A (left): Coronary CT angiogram shows extensive mixed plaques, both calcified (green arrow) and predominantly noncalcified (yellow arrows)..
B (center): Invasive coronary angiogram confirms moderate left anterior descending luminal narrowing (arrow), which is hemodynamically significant by fractional flow reserve (FFR) assessment (< 0.80) (C, top right).
D (bottom right): Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS)–guided revascularization. The extent of luminal narrowing is visible in cross-section..
Images courtesy of Attila Feher, MD, PhD.