Anteroposterior and lateral views of a bunion with a hammertoe of the second toe are shown. The anteroposterior view shows severe hallux valgus with medial deviation of the first metatarsal bone. There is abutment of the hallux to the second toe. The second digit is deviated laterally with narrowing of the second metatarsophalangeal joint (left). The lateral view shows the second toe is dislocated at the metatarsophalangeal joint. There is hyperflexion at the proximal interphalangeal joint with hyperextension of the distal interphalangeal joint of the second toe (right).