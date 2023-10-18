skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon
Рентгенографія після проковтування барію демонструє розширення стравоходу із звуженням та клювоподібним виглядом нижнього стравохідного сфінктера

Рентгенографія після проковтування барію демонструє розширення стравоходу із звуженням та клювоподібним виглядом нижнього стравохідного сфінктера

This image shows achalasia with proximal esophageal dilatation and incomplete lower esophageal sphincter relaxation. Note the inhomogeneous appearance of the material within the dilated esophagus due to undigested food that did not pass into the stomach (long arrows). In severe achalasia, only small quantities of contrast medium are able to pass through a beaklike esophagogastric junction (short arrows).

© Springer Science+Business Media

Серед цих тем