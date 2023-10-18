Рентгенографія після проковтування барію демонструє розширення стравоходу із звуженням та клювоподібним виглядом нижнього стравохідного сфінктера
This image shows achalasia with proximal esophageal dilatation and incomplete lower esophageal sphincter relaxation. Note the inhomogeneous appearance of the material within the dilated esophagus due to undigested food that did not pass into the stomach (long arrows). In severe achalasia, only small quantities of contrast medium are able to pass through a beaklike esophagogastric junction (short arrows).
© Springer Science+Business Media