Babesia microti Life Cycle

The B. microti life cycle involves 2 hosts, a rodent, primarily the white-footed mouse, Peromyscus leucopus, and an Ixodes tick.

  • 1. During a blood meal on a mammalian host, a Babesia-infected tick introduces sporozoites into the mouse host.

  • 2. Inside the mouse host, sporozoites enter erythrocytes and reproduce asexually.

  • 3. In the blood, some parasites differentiate into male and female gametes.

  • 4–5. After gametes are ingested by a tick, the gametes transform into sporozoites.

  • 6. Humans enter the life cycle when bitten by an infected tick. An infected tick introduces sporozoites into the human host during a blood meal.

  • 7. Inside the human host, sporozoites enter erythrocytes and reproduce asexually.

  • 8. Human-to-human transmission can occur through blood transfusions.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.

