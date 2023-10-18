This illustration shows anatomical variations of the uterus. The uterus of a mature, non-pregnant female is between 7 to 9 cm long and 6.5 cm wide, and the muscular walls are about 3.5 cm thick. It is held loosely in position by ligaments, peritoneal tissue folds, and the pressure of adjacent organs like the urinary bladder, colon, and rectum. In most women, the uterus is anteverted, tipped forward so that it rests on the urinary bladder. However, it may be retroverted, or tipped backward. Various degrees of flexion are normal. Women who have given birth often have a retroflexed uterus.