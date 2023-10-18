* Some patients with obstructive sleep apnea will have normal oxygen saturation when seen in the office.

† A homozygous mutation in the EGLN1 gene leads to Chuvash polycythemia.

‡ EGLN1 is a protein encoded by the EPAS1 gene.

§ EPAS1 (also known as hypoxia-inducible factor-2alpha [HIF-2alpha]) is a protein encoded by the gene.

EGLN1 = egl-9 family hypoxia inducible factor 1; EPAS1 = endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1; VHL = von Hippel-Lindau.