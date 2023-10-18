* PPV: Initiate resuscitation with room air (21% FiO2) for infants ≥ 35 weeks of gestational age or 21 to 30% FiO2 for infants < 35 weeks of gestational age. If SpO2 targets are not achieved, titrate inhaled oxygen concentration upward.

† 3:1 compression:ventilation ratio with a total of 90 compressions and 30 breaths/minute. Compressions and ventilations are delivered sequentially, not simultaneously. Thus, give 3 compressions at a rate of 120/minute, followed by 1 ventilation over 1/2 second.

CPAP = continuous positive airway pressure; ECG = electrocardiography; ETT = endotracheal tube; FiO2 = fractional inspired oxygen; HR = heart rate; PPV = positive pressure ventilation; SpO2 = oxygen saturation; UVC = umbilical venous catheter.