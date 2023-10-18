9–11. When Acanthamoeba enter through the respiratory system or through the skin, they can invade the central nervous system by hematogenous dissemination causing granulomatous amebic encephalitis (9) or disseminated disease (10), or skin lesions (11) in people with immunocompromise. Acanthamoeba cysts and trophozoites may disseminate widely and can be found in tissue (eg, skin, cerebrospinal fluid).