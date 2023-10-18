skip to main content
Аномальний та нормальний кишечник (мікроскопія)

Top: This light micrograph shows a section through the jejunum of a person affected by celiac disease. Main findings seen include blunting and flattening of the villi, intraepithelial lymphocytosis, and crypt hyperplasia. Bottom: This light micrograph shows a section through the wall of the jejunum in a person who is not affected by celiac disease.

Top image: BIOPHOTO ASSOCIATES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Bottom image: INNERSPACE IMAGING/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

