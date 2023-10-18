skip to main content
Pulmonic Stenosis Murmur

The murmur becomes audible only with inspiration (“in”) because inspiration decreases intrathoracic pressure, drawing more blood into the right ventricle and increasing right ventricular outflow.

Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.

