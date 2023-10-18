Pulmonic Stenosis Murmur
The murmur becomes audible only with inspiration (“in”) because inspiration decreases intrathoracic pressure, drawing more blood into the right ventricle and increasing right ventricular outflow.
Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.
