Синдром тазової застійності

In women with pelvic congestion syndrome, pelvic pain develops after at least one pregnancy. Pain tends to worsen with each subsequent pregnancy.

Typically, the pain is a dull ache, but it may be sharp or throbbing. It is worse at the end of the day (after women have been sitting or standing a long time) and is relieved by lying down. The pain is also worse during or after sexual intercourse. It is often accompanied by low back pain, aches in the legs, and sometimes abnormal uterine bleeding (1).

The pain tends to be unilateral but may be bilateral.

Women may also have varicose veins in the buttocks, thighs, vagina, or vulva.

Pelvic examination detects tender ovaries and cervical motion tenderness.