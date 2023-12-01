Atypical fibroxanthoma is a low-grade sarcoma of the skin.

(See also Overview of Skin Cancer.)

Atypical fibroxanthomas are rare among nonmelanoma skin cancers. They most commonly occur on the head and neck of older patients. They appear similar to other nonmelanoma skin cancers, as nonhealing or tender pink-red skin papules or nodules.

Diagnosis of atypical fibroxanthoma is with biopsy.

Tumors are excised, or Mohs micrographic surgery—in which tissue borders are progressively excised until specimens are tumor-free (as determined by microscopic examination during surgery)—is done if clinically appropriate. Metastasis is unusual.

Атипова фіброксантома на вусі Зображення Photo courtesy of Gregory L. Wells, MD.