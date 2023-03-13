skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Hematology, Medical Oncology, Amyloidosis, Myeloma

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College, Bombay, India
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Stem Cell Transplant, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Associate Editor, Amyloid: The Journal of Protein-Folding Disorders
  • Senior Editor, American Journal of Blood Research
  • Secretary, International Society of Amyloidosis, 2020-2022
  • More than 185 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Глави посібника та коментарі