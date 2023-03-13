Daniel P. Runde, MD, MME
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Medical Education, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA
Сертифікати
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Chair, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition
- Editorial Board, The NNT.com
- Decision Editor, Medicine by the Numbers series in American Family Physician
- Decision Editor, Academic Emergency Medicine: Education and Training
- Columnist, Myths in Emergency Medicine for Emergency Medicine News
- Runde DP, Harland KK, Van Heukelom P, et al: The "double eights mask brace" improves the fit and protection of a basic surgical mask amidst COVID-19 pandemic. J Am Coll Emerg Physicians Open 26;2(1):e12335, 2020.
- American College of Emergency Physicians Clinical Policies Subcommittee (Writing Committee) on Opioids, Hatten BW, Cantrill SV, Dubin JS, Ketcham EM, Runde DP, Wall SP, Wolf SJ. Clinical Policy: Critical Issues Related to Opioids in Adult Patients Prese
- Green SM, Roback MG, Krauss BS, Miner JR, Schneider S, Kivela PD, Nelson LS, Chumpitazi CE, Fisher JD, Gesek D, Jackson B, Kamat P, Kowalenko T, Lewis B, Papo M, Phillips D, Ruff S, Runde D, Tobin T, Vafaie N, Vargo J 2nd, Walser E, Yealy DM, O'Connor R
