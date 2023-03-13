Patrick James Passarelli, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Bachelor of Arts - Boston College
- MD - University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Residency - University of San Diego Combined
Сертифікати
- ABIM Infectious Diseases (anticipated October 2025); American Board of Internal Medicine (2019); American Board of Pediatrics (2019)
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Passarelli, P., Pong, A., Ramchandar, N., Naheedy, J., Kling, K., Choi, L. An 8-year-old California girl with asymptomatic hepatic cysts. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2022 Apr 11. doi:10.1097/INF.0000000000003539.
- Yu J, Rhee KE, Dworsky ZD, Larrow A, Passarelli P, Patel A. Improving pediatric fellows’ Feedback skills and confidence through objective structured examinations. J Grad Med Educ. 2024 Feb; 16(1): 64–69. https://doi.org/10.4300
- Sudnik, P., Passarelli, P., Branche, A., Giampoli, E., Louie, T. Histoplasmosis associated with bat guano exposure in cannabis growers: two cases. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2024 Dec 4. http://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofae711
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