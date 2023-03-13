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Laura Hofmann, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
  • George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Сертифікати

  • Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

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