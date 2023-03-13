Laura Hofmann, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Членство в професійних спілках
- Assistant Professor
- George Washington University
Освіта
- Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
- George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Сертифікати
- Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine