Attila Feher, MD, PhD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Cardiolvasular Imaging, Cardio-Rheumatology, Coronary Microcirculation

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • MD and PhD: University of Debrecen
  • Medicine Residency: New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Cardiology Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital

Сертифікати

  • Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography

Глави посібника та коментарі