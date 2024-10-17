Coronary angioplasty can be used to restore blood flow to damaged heart tissue (depicted in gray) caused by coronary artery disease. A doctor uses a syringe to puncture a large peripheral artery, usually the femoral artery in the leg. A slender catheter (tube) is inserted into the artery and threaded through the artery and aorta until it reaches the obstructed coronary artery. Through the catheter, a balloon tip is then inserted and inflated until the obstruction is cleared.