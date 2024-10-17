1. Stand facing or next to wall with hands on the wall.

2. Bend knee on involved side to place top of involved foot on the floor with toes pointing backwards.

3. Bend knee on uninvolved side and slowly lower body until stretch is felt over the top of the foot and ankle.

4. Hold stretch for 30 seconds.

5. Do 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.

6. Special instructions