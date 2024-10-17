Kunyoosha Kifundo cha Mguu ukiwa umeketi
1. Sit in chair.
2. Bend knee on involved side to place top of involved foot on the floor with toes pointing backwards.
3. Slowly sit forward in the chair and push foot down until a stretch is felt over the top of the foot and ankle.
4. Hold stretch for 30 seconds.
5. Do 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.
6. Special instructions
a. Do plantarflexion stretching while either sitting or standing, whichever is most comfortable.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.