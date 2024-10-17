1. Place forearm on table with the hand palm up, off the edge of the table.

2. Curl wrist up into flexion.

3. Slowly lower and extend wrist to starting position.

4. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

5. Special instructions

a. Focus on lowering (eccentric) phase with a count of 4 to extend wrist down to starting position and a count of 2 up for wrist flexion.

b. Start with light weight (for example, a soup can) or no weight.