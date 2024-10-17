The skeletal system provides the framework for the body and protects the internal organs. The hip joint supports most of the upper body weight.

As a person ages, the bones become thinner and more brittle, increasing the risk for injury.

The hip joints are located in the pelvis; they connect the torso to the legs and support the upper body weight. The bones of the pelvis, the pubis, the ischium, and the ilium, form a ball-and-socket joint together with the head of the femur (the long thighbone). Injury and the wear and tear of aging can damage this joint, increasing the risk for a femoral fracture or hip fracture.

A hip fracture is most likely to be repaired with hip replacement surgery. During hip replacement surgery, the hip socket is cleaned of all cartilage and arthritic bone. A plastic cup is placed in the enlarged hip socket. Then, the top of the femur is removed and a metal ball is inserted into the top of the femur. A metal stem is also inserted into the femur to add stability to the prosthesis.