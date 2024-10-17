ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSD
Wafanyakazi Walio kwenye Hatari ya Ugonjwa wa Mapafu kutokana na Mazingira au Kazi

Disease

Affected Workers

Asbestosis and asbestos-related pleural disease

Construction workers and home remodelers who install or remove materials (including insulation) that contain asbestos

Shipyard workers

Workers who mine, mill, or manufacture asbestos

Beryllium disease

Aerospace workers

Metallurgical (castings) workers

Bronchiolitis obliterans

Flavorings workers (popcorn workers’ lung)

Military personnel deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan

Byssinosis

Cotton, hemp, jute, and flax workers

Coal worker pneumoconiosis

Coal workers

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis

Office workers when the air-conditioning systems become contaminated by certain fungi and bacteria

Swimming pool and spa workers (because of contaminated sprays)

Farmers, mushroom workers, milling and construction workers, bird keepers, people exposed to isocyanates (urethanes)

Work-related asthma

People who work with irritants or allergens such as flour, grains, wood dust, isocyanates (urethanes), dyes, antibiotics, epoxy resins, cleaning products, molds, latex, animal hair, shellfish, metals (chromium and nickel), irritating gases, vapors, and mists

Military personnel deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan

Silicosis

Miners

Foundry workers

Potters

Sandblasters

Sandstone or granite cutters

Workers who cut, grind, and finish products made from stone or synthetic stone (such as engineered silica countertops)

Tunnel workers

