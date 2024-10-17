ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSD
Mafuta yako Wapi?

Type of Fat

Source

Monounsaturated

Avocado, olive, and peanut oils

Peanut butter

Polyunsaturated

Canola, corn, soybean, sunflower, and many other liquid vegetable oils

Saturated

Meats, particularly beef

Full-fat dairy products such as whole milk, butter, and cheese

Coconut and palm oils

Artificially hydrogenated vegetable oils

Omega-3 fatty acids

Flaxseed

Lake trout and certain deep-sea fish, such as mackerel, salmon, herring, and tuna

Green leafy vegetables

Walnuts

Omega-6 fatty acids

Vegetable oils (including sunflower, safflower, corn, cottonseed, and soybean oils)

Fish oils

Egg yolks

Trans fats

Commercially baked foods, such as cookies, crackers, and doughnuts

Some french fries and other fried foods

Margarine

Shortening

Potato chips

